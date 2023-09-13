Cancers in children kill faster than in adults –Prof. Temiye

Cancers in children grow and kill faster than cancers in adults. This was disclosed by a Consultant Paediatric Haematogist/Oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Edamisan Temiye while speaking recently at the Children Living With Cancer Foundation (CLWCF) inaugural lecture in Lagos. While responding to the prevalence of childhood cancers in Nigeria, Temiye, who is also a board member of CLWCF, said there is no data to ascertain the number of childhood cancers in Nigeria.

No data

Speaking further at the event with the theme: 'Empowering The Youth Warrior: Nurturing the Emotional Resilience, during childhood cancer treatment,' he said: "We don't know the actual number of children living with cancer because we don't have data. We are just trying to collate it. But from hospital to hospital, we have been able to compute some figures. "However, globally, 0.4 per cent of all cancers occur in children less than 14 years and that about 400 cancers are diagnosed every year in children worldwide. "It's not as common in adults as in children but the cancers in children grow very fast and they kill very fast. "While adults may have cancer and live with it for up to seven years without treatment, but within a maximum of two years, a child will be dead." He also pointed out that five per cent of children who have cancer are likely to have cancer within five years and that is why they need regular check-ups.

Recurrence

Expanding on that he said: “When a child has cancer, the chances of the child having another malignancy are higher. It is a genetic disorder that means their gene is not as strong as others who don’t have cancer. “So, when you cure one cancer another cancer may occur again. On some medications we use, we are trying to reduce those medications that we know can predispose the child to cancer within 10 or 20 years.” Prof Temiye, who specifically spoke on the topic: ‘Causes of Distress in Childhood Cancer Treatment,’ said the causes in the childhood cancer treatment are divided into physical, social and environmental. He said: “It is physical because, when somebody has cancer, the growth itself sometimes, could be disfiguring; it’s a sort of stress. It could be growing in the eye or the limb is enlarged. “When you start the treatment, making a diagnosis causes stress. Like going to the bone marrow, driving a needle in, taking blood that causes pain to the child and giving chemotherapy treatment is also very painful. “The child will not be able to eat and could be vomiting. All those physical changes cause a lot of stress for the child and sometimes, the child will not understand why they are doing that or why he or she is in the hospital. “Then being separated from home, he is in a strange environment, away from their siblings. Of course the child may witness death while in hospital. “You can imagine a five year old witnessing another child dying. Sometimes they have made friends with some of the cancer patients because cancer takes a long treatment and along the line, that friend dies and they will be wondering what is happening, whether they are going to die too, among other reasons.”

Support

He therefore calls for support in the country as it is obtainable overseas. He said: “A lot of support is needed. If you go abroad, there are people employed to actually make these children feel at home. They create a school environment for them in the hospital; they are people who come to entertain them and make the environment close to home. “Then, there is support from the family itself. Treating cancer itself comes with a huge cost which the lower and the middle class are unable to afford. And some of those families that try to cover the cost of treatment go into debt. “So society also needs to support them physically, financially, and socially.” Earlier in her address, the founder of CLWCF, Dr. Nneka Nwobbi, said the programme was to mark cancer awareness month which falls in September. Nwobbi said: “So we started our activities from the first of September and today is our first inaugural lecture. “So all these activities are geared towards creating awareness about childhood cancer. “Unfortunately, the awareness is not as good as what we want but we will keep at it, trying to see how we can make people realise that children have cancer and child cancers are curable and even more curable than adult cancers. “In the course of the programme, we also have an art exhibition and we are going to do a walk out which we normally do every year.”

Challenges

Responding to the challenges of the survivors, she noted fear of a relapse of the disease and unhappiness about the obvious scars on their bodies are part of the challenges they face. She also said: “The mental state of every person is challenged by the fact that many people think that it is a death sentence. Not only that, thinking about all the things that one had gone through including the fears, it hasn’t been easy and it is not easy, not only for the children but also for their families.”