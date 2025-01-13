Cancer Society Decries N150m Allocation In 2025 Budget

Share

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has said the N150 million allocated to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill, was grossly inadequate to address the rising number of cancer cases in the country.

President of the NCS, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi who spoke during a seminar for health journalists at the weekend in Abuja, appealed for a significant increase to atleast N1 billion allocation given growing cancer treatment demands.

According to him, with the high cost of cancer treatment especially for breast, cervical and prostrate cancer patients, an enhanced funding commitment from government was crucial to ensure better care.

“The CHF is a commendable initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health, which provides counterpart funding to support cancer patients.

“However, with only N150 million budgeted this year, it is grossly inadequate. “The treatment cost for a cancer patient can average N20 million, and N150 million will not cover the needs of patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.”

