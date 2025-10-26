Cancer Not A Death Sentence, Says Shinkafi- Bagudu

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has urged Nigerians to take cancer screening and treatment seriously because it is not a death sentence. “Cancer does not have to be a death sentence,” Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu explained. “When people are aware, screened early, and treated promptly, lives are saved. That’s why we continue to take this message to every corner of the country. I urge Nigerians to take cancer awareness seriously, go for screening, support others, and spread the message.” Speaking at the 11th Cancer Awareness Walk in Abuja, he said the foundation had, over the years, championed awareness on early detection, Screening, public education, and access to quality care for cancer patients across Nigeria.

She noted that through its community-based screening outreaches and partnerships with both local and international organisations, the foundation had successfully screened thousands of women for breast and cervical cancer. Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu explained that MCF’s work had extended beyond advocacy to practical support for patients, including treatment funding, capacity building for health workers, and policy advocacy to strengthen Nigeria’s cancer care system. She said the foundation’s collaborations with the Federal Ministry of Health and private sector partners had made early detection more accessible to women and men in underserved communities.

The event featured Tanzanian music star Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilia Iyabo Ojo, among the celebrities on Saturday. The annual event, organised by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF), is aimed at promoting cancer awareness, early detection, and access to treatment in Nigeria and across Africa. This year’s walk, themed “One Walk. One Fight. One Mission,” drew health advocates, government officials, entertainers, and medical professionals from different parts of the continent.

Speaking during the event, Juma Jux said he was inspired to join the campaign because of the growing threat of cancer globally. “Cancer is a big problem across the world. It’s something we shouldn’t take lightly; it kills, and we must keep fighting against it,” he said. “When I heard about this initiative, I immediately wanted to be part of it. The people behind this movement are the kind of people making the world better.” The Tanzanian artist, also known as “African Boy,” said music remained a powerful tool for social change. “Music is a universal language; it connects people everywhere.

Through entertainment, it’s easier to make people understand and care about issues like cancer awareness,” he added. Jux commended the Medicaid Cancer Foundation for its consistency and impact, describing it as a unifying platform for Africans in the fight against cancer. “Medicaid is doing an amazing job. Every year, it gets better. What I love most is how they bring people from different countries together. I’m from Tanzania, and being here in Abuja shows that awareness can go beyond borders,” he said.