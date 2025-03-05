Cancer: Nigerians To Import Drugs Worth N472.13bn In 2025

Share

Nigeria is expected to import drugs valued at N675 billion ($450 million) from India this year even as influx of fake drugs persists.

According to Statista, it is 24.5 per cent of the $1.84 billion of Nigeria’s pharmaceuticals market in 2025, and the compound annual growth rate is expected to be 6.44 per cent between 2025 and 2029, leading to a market volume of $2.36 billion by 2029.

The report also revealed that the importation of oncology drugs into the country to combat cancer related ailments is projected to reach N472.13 billion ($314.75 million) this year.

Nigeria, with its growing population and increasing cancer rates, is witnessing a surge in demand for innovative oncology drugs.

A report in Junipar Publishers had revealed that, “globally, subSaharan Africa accounts for the highest cancer cases and by the year 2030, it is projected that developing countries with Nigeria inclusive, would account for approximately 70 per cent of all new cancer cases mainly attributed to life expectancy and population growth.”

With counterfeit medicines so prevalent, it is estimated that only 30 per cent of Nigerians have access to authenticated medicines.

Last year, some banned and expired drugs valued at N84.9 billion were smuggled into the country through the Tincan Island, Apapa and Onne ports between January and October.

The drugs were jointly intercepted by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as most of the drugs were ferried by the cartels from China, Canada, Brazil, India and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, following the influx of counterfeit drugs into the country, NAFDAC has blacklisted an Indian firm, Aveo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, over alleged production and importation of dangerous opioid combinations into West Africa, including Nigeria.

The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, accused the Indian company of producing and distributing Tafrodol and Royal 225—drugs containing a harmful mix of Tapentadol, an opioid, and Carisoprodol, a banned muscle relaxant.

According to the agency, the substances posed severe health risks, including respiratory failure, seizures, overdose, and death.

She noted that an investigation conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) exposed how packets of these drugs, branded with the Aveo Pharmaceuticals logo, have been found on the streets of Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Adeyeye added: “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has officially blacklisted Aveo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, an Indian company implicated in the illegal production and exportation of highly dangerous opioid combinations into West Africa, including Nigeria.

“Investigations have revealed that the company, managed by Vinod Sharma on the outskirts of Mumbai, is responsible for manufacturing and distributing Tafrodol and Royal 225—drugs containing a harmful mix of Tapentadol, a powerful opioid, and Carisoprodol, a banned muscle relaxant.

“These substances pose severe health risks, including respiratory failure, seizures, overdose, and death. “Further evidence confirmed that Aveo Pharmaceuticals is also involved in the illegal exportation of high-dose Tramadol above 100mg, a strength not registered or approved by NAFDAC.

“Undercover footage captured Vinod Sharma admitting to the mass distribution of these opioids for abuse as street drugs across West Africa.

“Given the severity of these findings, NAFDAC has taken decisive action to blacklist Aveo Pharmaceuticals and block any future registration of its products in Nigeria.”

Recall that a total of N1.57trn ($980.24 million) pharmaceutical products were imported through the country’s seaports from India between 2023 and 2024.

