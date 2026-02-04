…Trains first oncologists in 34 countries

As Africa battles rising cancer deaths amid a severe shortage of specialists, the Merck Foundation, in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, has taken a decisive step to close the gap by training the continent’s first oncologists and multidisciplinary cancer care teams in several underserved countries.

Marking World Cancer Day 2026, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced that it has awarded 258 oncology scholarships to healthcare professionals from 34 African and Asian countries, a move described as historic in the continent’s fight against cancer.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, said the intervention was targeted at one of Africa’s most urgent health crises, late cancer diagnosis and the near absence of trained specialists in many countries.

She said: “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Cancer Day not with symbolism, but through sustained action. We are transforming cancer care in Africa by addressing a critical gap, the shortage of trained oncologists and late diagnosis.”

Kelej disclosed that in countries such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger, Malawi and Zambia, there was previously not a single trained oncologist.

“We are proud to be making history by training the first oncologists and the first multidisciplinary cancer care teams in many African countries. This is a turning point for cancer patients who previously had little or no access to specialised care,” she added.

According to the Foundation, the scholarships cover one-year clinical training in sub-specialities such as medical, surgical, paediatric, gynaecological and breast oncology, as well as radiation, pathology, palliative care, oncology nursing and laboratory services.

It also includes postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees in cancer and clinical oncology from leading universities in the United Kingdom.

Data from the World Health Organisation show that Africa records about 1.1 million new cancer cases and nearly 700,000 deaths annually, with mortality rates far higher than global averages due to weak health systems and late presentation.

Kelej warned that without urgent capacity building, the cancer burden would continue to rise.

“Nearly two-thirds of cancer cases can be successfully treated if detected early, while up to one-third can be prevented. That is why training specialists and raising awareness must go hand in hand.”

To strengthen public education, the Foundation, together with African First Ladies, recently released a children’s storybook and animation film titled ‘Ray of Hope’, aimed at promoting early detection and cancer awareness from a young age.

Merck Foundation also revealed that it has so far provided over 2,500 medical scholarships across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialities, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Africa’s healthcare systems.

“Our vision is clear: to lead Africa toward a healthier future by expanding access to quality and equitable cancer care,” Kelej added.

Sharing the impact of the programme, Dr Judith Mkwaila, a Merck Foundation alumna from Malawi, said the training had transformed cancer care delivery in her country.

“The fellowship gave me hands-on training in complex cancer surgeries and exposed me to a multidisciplinary approach to treatment. As a result, I became the first and only female Chief Surgeon at Mzuzu Central Hospital,” she said.