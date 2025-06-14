Cancer: Group Urges FG To Provide Subsidies For Ailing Children

Share

A non-governmental organisation, Okapi Children Cancer Foundation (OkapiCCF), has called on the Federal Government to subsidise the treatment of childhood cancer in Nigeria.

The group highlighted the high cost of treatment and stressed the need for government intervention to ensure that children with cancer receive adequate and affordable care.

Founder and Chief Volunteer of OkapiCCF, Kemi Adekanye, made the appeal during a community medical outreach organised in collaboration with Silver Cross Hospital Foundation at Gidan Magoro, Abuja.

“The government should be more involved in addressing childhood cancer. There is a cancer health fund, but children are not captured under it. We would like to see subsidised treatment for childhood cancer and government support in creating awareness,” she said.

Adekanye emphasised that awareness about childhood cancer remains low, as many people still do not believe that children can have cancer.

“People don’t know the signs and symptoms to look out for. Early detection is key to survival. If awareness is improved, the chances of survival for children with cancer would be much higher.”

Since its inception in 2017, OkapiCCF has financially supported over 200 children by covering their hospital bills. The foundation works with several medical institutions including the National Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Jabi, and University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

She urged parents to be more vigilant, noting that childhood cancer is a painful reality that can affect anyone at any time.

“We empower parents on the signs to watch out for. Once a case is confirmed, we do everything within our power to help that child survive. We also take our sensitisation campaigns to schools and communities to keep the conversation going. There’s noticeable improvement—for instance, in Dutse community, people are now more aware.”

The village head of Gidan Magoro, Musa Magaji, expressed appreciation to the organisers for choosing his community, describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the area.

“I thank the organisers for choosing my community. It’s the first time we’re having such an event here. I’m now empowered to continue the conversation in my palace. If you’re sick, go to the hospital—early detection is key to survival.”

A breast cancer survivor, Mariam Oluwaseun Salami, shared her personal struggles with the high cost of treatment.

“The journey has been challenging. Survivors go back and forth for treatment while drug prices continue to skyrocket. I’ve spent over ₦20 million. We beg just to stay alive,” she said.

She urged the government to reintegrate cancer survivors into society through meaningful engagements, noting that many have lost their jobs due to their health battles.

Medical Director of Silver Cross Hospital, Patrick Eze, stated that the outreach provided a vital opportunity to screen both children and adults for different forms of cancer.

“We’ve supported Okapi Foundation for years. Even during this screening, we detected a woman with a breast mass. This shows the importance of outreach initiatives like this.”

He emphasised that awareness remains the greatest tool in the fight against cancer.

“We are here to give substance to the people because many are still unaware.”

The outreach featured free health checks, childhood cancer awareness, eye screenings with free glasses, and distribution of relief materials to children.

Share