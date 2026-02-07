Cancer Claims Over Half Of Nigerians Diagnosed Annually – Project Pink Blue

…Urges increased funding of Cancer Health Fund

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s cancer care space have raised the alarm over the country’s rising cancer death toll, revealing that more than 50 per cent of Nigerians diagnosed with the disease die annually due to late detection, high treatment costs and weak funding.

The alarm was sounded in Abuja during the World Cancer Day Walk, Race, Cycle, Skate, and Marathon activities which included a 5km walk, 10 km race, and 40 km cycling against cancer, organised to commemorate the 2026 World Cancer Day and the 10th anniversary of Project Pink Blue, supported by Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Programme Associate, Project Pink Blue, Faridah Banwo described Nigeria’s cancer reality as brutal and unequal, noting that many patients were forced to choose between basic survival and lifesaving treatment.

She said: “In Nigeria, battling cancer is extremely difficult. A mother treating breast cancer has to decide: do I buy food for my children or do I buy medication? Cancer treatment is very expensive here, and this is why people stop treatment halfway.”

Banwo disclosed that Nigeria records about 127,000 new cancer cases annually, with approximately 79,000 deaths, a mortality rate of over 50 per cent.

“Other countries may have higher diagnosis rates but far lower mortality. For us, late detection, poor access and lack of funds are killing people,” she said.

Project Pink Blue used the occasion to renew calls for improved funding of the Cancer Health Fund, urging governments at all levels to act.

“We are calling on the federal government to increase allocation to the Cancer Health Fund, and on state and local governments to establish their own cancer health funds to reach more people.”

She explained that beyond funding advocacy, Project Pink Blue provides psychological support, patient navigation and digital solutions, including the Pink Blue App, to help patients find reliable hospitals, functional radiotherapy machines and test centres.

“Imagine travelling from Bayelsa to Abuja only to discover that the radiotherapy machine is not working. With this app, you can know ahead of time which centres are functioning.”

General Manager of Transcorp Hilton, Martin Zarybnicky, said the Hilton brand globally was committed to supporting causes that impact lives, describing cancer awareness as a shared global responsibility.

“Hilton brand standard is to always support charity events like this. Today, we are celebrating 10 years with Project Pink Blue.”

“Cancer awareness is not just about Nigeria; it is worldwide. That is why you are all here—taking pictures, doing interviews—to spread knowledge that cancer exists and that we must fight it daily.”

Zarybnicky stressed the need for stronger corporate support, especially for young people battling the disease saying, “Companies must sponsor and help, particularly youngsters who are affected by cancer. Awareness is key if we are to beat it.”

A colon cancer survivor of five years, Fortune Osilem urged Nigerians to reject stigma and embrace early screening.

“Cancer does not announce before it enters a household. It can happen to anybody. I survived because my cancer was detected early and I acted immediately.”

Osilem, who is also a psychologist, said stigma and emotional distress worsen the burden on patients.

“It’s not just the sickness. Getting drugs is difficult, and facilities cannot accommodate all patients. The words you speak matter, encouragement can save a life.”

He urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their health and support those already fighting the disease.

“Go for regular check-ups. Cancer is not a death sentence. For those already battling it, keep fighting we are in this together.”