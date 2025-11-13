Cancer Awareness: Oyenike Oyekan Foundation Sensitises Young Girls

In continuation of its Cancer awareness programme, the Oyenike Oyekan Foundation Outreach tagged: “Catch Them Young” yesterday continued its sensitisation of your girls on the ailment.

Oyenike Oyekan Foundation is a Non-governmental Organisation with focus on cancer awareness, screening, care and social welfare development which has been creating awareness and sensitisation with a view to engendering regular screening and early detection to save lives.

At the outreach programme which held at Peoples Girls Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo State, the Foundation team, led by the Managing Consultant, Nelson Ekujumi and programme coordinator, Precious Fasiku were received by the Vice Principal and other senior tutors of the school and the students.

Thereafter, the female students were assembled and lectured on breast cancer, symptoms, causes, risk factors and what needs to be done if any changes or lump is observed on the breast or any other part of the body.

According to Ekujumi, “This advocacy on catch them young on breast cancer, is to debunk old held erroneous myths and beliefs about causes of breast cancer as a spiritual attack rather than a health condition that every woman is a likely victim.”

He told the girls that, “Every girl or woman has breast tissue, which pro- vides grounds that the abnormal growth or function of the breast tissue, is a likely concern for breast cancer which can only be diagnosed by examination.”