Cancellation Of Monday’s Sit-At-Home Path To Progress For S’East – COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home, describing it as a path to progress and economic recovery for the South East zone.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone said the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) marked a significant and positive turning point for the people of the South East, “and we applaud the leadership of IPOB for listening to our people and choosing the path of peace and progress.”

COSEYL lamented that, “For too long, the enforced sit-at-home every Monday has crippled the economic, educational, and social life of our region. This cancellation is not merely a change in routine; it is a vital step towards ending the economic sabotage that has plagued Igboland.

“Our markets, businesses, and industries can now operate freely every day of the week, unlocking the immense productive potential of our hardworking people. We anticipate an immediate boost in productivity, commerce, and livelihoods.”

COSEYL’s President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, in a statement said the order is a major relief to schoolchildren and students, adding that “with schools now assured of uninterrupted learning on Mondays, our young ones can focus on their education without fear of disruption.”

“As the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams approach, this decision ensures that our students will have the full time and safe environment needed to prepare, attend, and excel. Their future is brighter today than it was yesterday,” the group added.

The youth group believes the decision will send a powerful signal to the national and international community that the South East is open and ready for business, noting that the restoration of normalcy and the clear commitment to peaceful economic activity will rebuild confidence and attract much-needed investors to the region.

The group expressed joy that, with the cancellation, the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of the people would flourish without the fear of enforced lockdowns and end the wanton destruction of public and private properties, which often accompanied the unrest, paving the way for sustained peace and security.

“COSEYL calls on all residents, youth groups, market associations, transport unions, and community leaders to embrace this new dawn and work collectively to safeguard the peace. We urge our people to return to their normal activities on Mondays with optimism and vigour, demonstrating to the world that the South East is resilient and forward-looking.

“We thank all who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for peace. Let us all seize this opportunity to rebuild, reinvest, and restore the glory of our homeland.”