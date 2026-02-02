Cancel Tuesday’s Scheduled Protest, Police Tells NLC

Following the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter scheduled for Tuesday, the FCT Police Command has asked the union to adjust the date of the protest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NLC on Sunday announced a peaceful protest over unpaid allowances to workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Reacting to the scheduled protest, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josehine Adeh, said the development is in the overriding interest of public safety.

The statement read, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command is aware of a planned peaceful protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT Council, scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, within the Federal Capital Territory.

“While the Command recognizes and respects the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and protest, and remains committed to providing adequate security for all lawful activities, intelligence reports at the disposal of the Police indicate plans by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria and other non-state actors to infiltrate and hijack the protest for purposes inimical to public peace and security.

“In view of the above, and in the overriding interest of public safety, the FCT Police Command respectfully appeals to the organizers of the planned protest to consider rescheduling the activity to a later date and time.

“This measure is aimed at forestalling any breakdown of law and order, while also ensuring that the rights of other residents to safety, freedom of movement, and the conduct of lawful daily activities are not infringed upon.

“The Command assures residents of the Federal Capital Territory of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges all citizens to continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the collective effort to maintain peace and security.”