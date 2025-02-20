Canadian Visa Denial: We Didn’t Follow Shortcut, Says CDS

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa yesterday insisted the military met all the requirements and passed through all the processes in respect of the recent visa application to Canadian High Commission.

He said this when he received the Armed Forces of Nigeria Contingent who won medals at the just-concluded Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

The military chief said most people who made comments against Nigeria’s participation in the sporting event spoke from the point of ignorance. Musa said:

“On the issue of the denial of the visa, we must not travel abroad. Nigeria is good enough for all of us. “We had an agreement, we were invited, a programme was sent, we followed our requirements and the process.”

