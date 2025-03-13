Canadian Senator Backs Natasha Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation

A Canadian Senator, Salma Ataullahjan, has thrown her support behind Senator Natasha Akpoti amid the ongoing sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian Senate had last week suspended Senator Natasha for six months following he petitio to the Senate over sexual harassment against the Senate President.
Her suspension was announced on Thursday after a report from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions cited multiple violations of Senate rules.
Amidst the sexual harassment allegations against Senator Godswill, the Canadian senator, Senator Ataullahjan, publicly supported Akpoti while encouraging her to remain strong.
The Canadian lawmaker wrote, “Stay strong, Natasha. @NatashaAkpoti Your bravery in speaking out against sexual harassment is a powerful reminder that we must all continue to fight for a safer, more respectful world for everyone. #justicefornatasha,”