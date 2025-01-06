Share

Canadian media personality, on Monday, reported that the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau may resign amid growing dissent within his Liberal Party.

According to the report, Trudeau’s party expect him to step down ahead of its national caucus meeting on Wednesday, January 8, as an announcement could be made within the next 24 hours.

However, if Trudeau resigns, his party would be left without a leader just months before the next legislative elections, scheduled for the end of October.

It is unclear whether Trudeau would serve as interim leader or vacate the position immediately if he stepped down as prime minister.

Trudeau’s popularity has declined in recent months. His government narrowly survived a series of no-confidence votes, and critics have increasingly called for his resignation.

Although he pledged to guide the Liberals to the next elections, Trudeau has faced additional pressure from incoming US President Donald Trump, who has threatened a 25-percent tariff on Canadian goods.

