Canadian Police Hail Customs Over Seizures Of 65 Stolen Vehicles

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) International Special Services has commended the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) over seizures of 65 stolen vehicles smuggled to Nigeria from Canada.

Also, RCMP praised NCS for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding borders and disrupting transnational organised crime through strategic partnerships and intelligence-driven operations.

This recognition follows recent recovery of 12 luxury vehicles by the RCMP Liaison Office in Lagos and to the 53 vehicles recovered earlier, leading to a total number of stolen Canadian vehicles intercepted in Nigeria to 65.

According Customs’ Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the recoveries were made possible through the strong collaboration between the NCS, RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Interpol Nigeria.

He explained that the commendation was formally made during an official ceremony at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, where the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Excellency Pasquale Salvaggio, presented an award of recognition to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and the pivotal role of the service in the fight against cross-border crimes.

