Canadian Lady Bags 11 Years Imprisonment For Importing Illicit Drug Into Nigeria

Share

A 41-year-old Canadian lady Adrienne Munju was yestersday, convicted and sentenced to 11 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos for importing 74 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis weighing 35.20 kilograms into Nigeria.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said Munju’s conviction followed her arraignment on two counts charge before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Lagos by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which arrested her at the terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, October 3, during the inward clearance of in-bound passengers on KLM flight at the ‘D’ Arrival Hall of the airport.

In her statement after her arrest, she had claimed she was recruited to traffic the illicit consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos.

She said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree program in Canada. Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Muju to the term of imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against her by NDLEA.

Prosecuting Counsel, Barrister Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the illegal acts of the convict, contravened sections 20 (1}(a) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (NDLEA) Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the same Act.

Following her guilty plea, the prosecutor called his witness, Angela Mba, an Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics narrated how the Canadian was arrested with the illicit drugs, after which she tendered some exhibits, which include: two suitcases that were used in concealing the drugs, her Canadian passport, confessional statements, laboratory test analysis reports and samples of the illicit drug. All the tendered exhibits were admitted as Exhibits 1 to 13.

Share

Please follow and like us: