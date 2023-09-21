Canadian Institute Invites Nigerian Security Personnel for Child Protection Training

The Dallaire Institute for Children, Peace and Security, a global leader in preventing the recruitment and use of children in armed violence, has invited two members of Nigeria’s security forces to participate in its first regional lead trainers course on child protection.

The organisers said the course will run from September 25 – 29. Maj. Edwin Okpala (rtd), a chartered mediator, and a disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration expert at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, and Capt. Grace Watirahyel Samuel, will join other members of the armed forces, police, and civil society groups from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Sudan, and Uganda for five days of theoretical training and scenario-based simulation in Rwanda.

Organised through the Dallaire Institute’s Africa Centre of Excellence, the course, which is specifically for previously trained facilitators, will be delivered by lead facilitator Maj. Musa Donald Gbow, the first ever child protection advisor in an African Union peacekeeping mission and a master trainer for the Dallaire Institute.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the Dallaire Institute, Dr Shelly Whitman, disclosed that the course will bring participants up to speed on best practices in preventing the recruitment and use of children, while enhancing their ability to independently lead Dallaire Institute courses across the continent.

“The Dallaire Institute believes in the importance of collaboration that leads to long term systemic change to place children at the heart of peace and security.

The lead trainers’ course will bring together our champions for change from military and police institutions across the African continent, so they can support and learn from each other on how to prevent the recruitment and use of children and we as the Dallaire Institute can continue to learn from their lived experiences to ensure our approaches are effective,” Whitman noted.

The Dallaire Institute has worked with the Nigerian military, police, and civil society groups since 2017.