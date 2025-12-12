Canadian Group Unveils Initiative To Empower Women In Nigeria

A Canada-based women empowerment organisation, GROW Women Leaders, has unveiled a crosscontinental social enterprise designed to create economic opportunities for women in Nigeria, Canada and beyond.

Known as the Nurture Empowerment Initiative, the project was launched at the GROW Women Leaders Summit 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta.

It aims to generate livingwage jobs through nuts processing, food manufacturing and retail distribution, with operations already running in Edo State, Nigeria, and in Edmonton, Canada.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GROW Women Leaders, Tracy FolorunshoBarry, said the initiative was conceived to promote inclusion and dignity through sustainable economic empowerment.

“The summit was our stage, but the real story is on the ground,” she said. “We invite the press to step inside these spaces to see women at work, hear their stories, and understand that every pack sold is more than food; it is futures being built.”

Folorunsho-Barry disclosed that rural women in Edo State are already benefiting from the programme. By 2026, the initiative is projected to employ more than 60 women directly in Nigeria, with plans to expand exports to Canada, the UK and the US.