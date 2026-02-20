Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Visits UNIOSUN On Strategic Partnership

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Arbulu, yesterday led a delegation on a strategic visit to Osun State University to explore areas of collaboration between the Canadian Government and the Institution.

Rojas-Arbulu, who was accompanied by his secondin-command, Benedicta Emavoun, said the visit was driven by Canada’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Nigeria through impactful Institutional partnerships.

Speaking during a meeting with the University Management, the Deputy High Commissioner described Nigeria as a great Nation with enormous potential, noting that Canada is eager to deepen ties. He, however, emphasized that the central issue is identifying practical pathways for engagement.

He said: “Nigeria is a very great country that Canada is looking up to collaborate with. The key question is how do we connect, collaborate, and partner in ways that will benefit both countries.”

Responding, the ViceChancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, affirmed that the University possesses strong capacity in education, ICT, and healthcare, assuring the delegation that the Institution is fully prepared to ensure any collaboration succeeds and yields measurable impact.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada for its sustained support to the University, particularly in the areas of food security and information technology through various Canadian foundations.

He noted that such support has contributed significantly to the Institution’s development trajectory. Adebooye further highlighted opportunities for broader regional cooperation, pointing out that Manitoba is globally recognized for its strength in power generation.