Canadian Court Fines Nigeria Firm Over Unrepaid Funds, Defamation

An Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada has upheld a suit filed by James Bay Resources Ltd against a Nigerian firm, Mak Mera Nigeria Ltd and its President, Wale Sola over allegations of unrepaid funds and defamation.

Both companies had been involved in an unsuccessful oil block prospecting deal in Nigeria for which James Bay Resources Ltd later accused Mak Mera and Wale Sola of unrepaid funds and authoring a defamatory letter against it.

James Bay in the suit had specifically demanded a return of amounts advanced to Make Mera pursuant to a memorandum of understanding entered in March 2011, and subsequently replaced by a letter of agreement made on February 1, 2012.

Justice J. Papageorgiou held that James Bay was successful in all claims, and awarded $405,000 to be repaid by Mak Mera, plus $200,000 in damages for defamation against Mak Mera and Wale Sola, jointly and severally.

Justice Papageorgiou ruled that a $300,000 payment under the MoU was never due because James Bay never acquired an interest in OML-11 (an oil and gas property in Nigeria), and that the $165,000 payment due from the Letter Agreement was contingent on TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval for James Bay’s change of business, which despite extensive efforts by James Bay to fulfil its obligation to obtain TSXV approval, did not occur.

Justice Papageorgiou accepted James Bay’s position that Mak Mera was obligated to repay these funds in the circumstances.

In addition, the decision found that a July 2014 letter from Mak Mera, which claimed that James Bay had made false and misleading public filings and defrauded Mak Mera, was defamatory.

In the decision, Justice Papageorgiou determined that Mak Mera and Wale Sola failed to prove the truth of these defamatory allegations and that the July 2014 letter was sent by them with malice.

The decision concludes that the letter: “Is extremely misleading and Mr. Sola knew many of the damaging facts set out in the July Letter were not true.”

Justice Papageorgiou went on to find that Mak Mera and Wale Sola were not motivated by a desire to protect the integrity of the oil and gas business in Nigeria, but rather by a desire to extract pecuniary benefits from James Bay that they were not entitled to receive.

In rendering the Decision, Justice Papageorgiou found James Bay’s President and CEO, Stephen Shefsky, to be a credible and reliable witness with an impressive CV. By contrast, despite an impressive CV, Justice Papageorgiou found Wale Sola was not credible and reliable as a witness, and Mak Mera’s failure to call its executive Chief Michael Olorunfemi negatively reflected on the overall credibility of their case.

The defendants, Mak Mera and Wale Sola have served a Notice of Appeal that they intend to appeal the decision.