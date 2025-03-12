Canada’s RISE Project To Boost Agriculture, Empower Women, Youth In Kano

Share

The Kano State is set to benefit from a major Canadian initiative aimed at strengthening agriculture and empowering women and youth in Northern Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The Resilient and Inclusive Agri-Food Systems Empowering Women and Youth (RISE) project will support agribusinesses, smallholder farmers, and cooperatives in Kano, Bauchi, and Kaduna, fostering economic resilience and job creation.

With a budget of over ₦20.2 billion (Can$19.2 million), the five-year project will enhance food security, boost productivity, and equip women- and youth-led enterprises with the skills and resources needed to thrive in agriculture.

Implemented by the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) of Canada, in collaboration with Nigerian partners, the initiative will create 8,000 jobs while improving climate resilience in key agricultural value chains.

Speaking on the significance of the project, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, emphasized the critical role of climate-smart technology in transforming agriculture in Kano

“Nigeria has bursting potential in its agricultural sector but faces big challenges, including the severe effects of climate change, like flooding and desertification. Supporting the empowerment of women and youth and arming them with climate-smart technology will help Kano advance its development and economic goals. I look forward to seeing the RISE project help do this.

The RISE project aligns with Canada’s Africa Strategy: A Partnership for Shared Prosperity and Security, which focuses on economic cooperation, sustainable development, and global peace.

Under this strategy, Canada has committed over $869.5 million to development and humanitarian projects across Africa, with Nigeria receiving 345 million in the last five years

This initiative is expected to significantly impact Kano’s agricultural sector by increasing smallholder farmers’ productivity, strengthening agribusinesses, and addressing key challenges such as climate change and market access.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

