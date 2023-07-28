Canada Approves C$23bn Child Welfare Settlement Plan

Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society who has helped negotiate the settlement, said the funds will go to indigenous people who were impacted by the child welfare system from 1991 to 2022.

“There are babies who are eligible for compensation,” Ms Blackstock told BBC News. “A large number of these children in care are actually still children.”

A federal court will review the settlement in October. If approved, those who are eligible could begin to receive the amount they are owed as early as summer 2024.

It is part of a long-running legal battle that began in 2007 when the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society filed a complaint alleging the child welfare system was discriminatory.

Nine years later, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) ruled against the federal government and ordered that it offer compensation payments worth C$40,000 plus interest for each indigenous child forced to leave their home to access services.

That amount is the maximum allowed under Canada’s Human Rights Act. Others, like caregivers and parents, as well as the children’s estates, are also entitled to compensation.

At one point, the Canadian government challenged the findings, arguing that the tribunal was wrong to award the payouts. At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his cabinet wanted to “make sure we’re getting compensation right”.

Later, the government said it would pay C$40bn – with C$20bn going to children and their families, and the other half going to child welfare reform.

That proposal was rejected by the CHRT in late 2022 because of fears that some children would be left out or not compensated enough.