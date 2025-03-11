‘Canada ‘Will Never Be Part Of America,’ Incoming PM Knocks Trump

Share

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Mark Carney sharply criticized United States President Donald Trump in his victory speech on Sunday.

Carney rejected Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become the 51st US state, declaring that “Canada will never, ever… be a part of America in any way, shape or form.”

The economist, who previously served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, also condemned Trump’s trade policies, accusing the US president of attempting to weaken Canada’s economy through unjustified tariffs, reports Forbes.

Carney warned that if Trump succeeded in his objectives, it would lead to the destruction of Canada’s way of life. The prime minister-designate said the Americans “want our resources, our water, our land, our country…if they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life.”

Carney, speaking on the U.S. healthcare system, saying, “In America, healthcare is a big business…in Canada it is a right.”

The newly elected leader, who won the leadership race with nearly 86 per cent of the vote, vowed to maintain retaliatory tariffs against the US “until the Americans show us respect.”

He framed Canada’s response as part of a broader effort to protect the country’s resources, economy, and sovereignty. Carney is poised to take over from Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister after being sworn in by the country’s Governor General.

Trudeau announced his decision to step down earlier this year, facing pressure from his own party. Following his swearing-in, Carney is expected to call for an early federal election.

