Canada Warns Lgbt Travellers Of US Risks

Canada has issued a new travel warning to its LGBT citizens planning to visit the United States.

Anti-LGBT protests in the US rose 30-fold last year compared with 2017, while legal moves to restrict LGBT rights are on the rise.

Global Affairs Canada warned that some state laws may affect them on their travels, but did not specify where. Such warnings are usually reserved for countries such as Uganda, Russia or Egypt, reports the BBC.

“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLG- BTQI+ persons.

Check relevant state and local laws,” reads its US travel advice page. A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada pointed to US laws tar- geting the transgender community.