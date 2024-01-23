Canada to reduce admission slots for Nigerian students, others

The Canadian Government is set to impose a national cap to reduce the intake of international students into the country. The country’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, in an interview on Sunday with CTV’s Question Period, said the Canadian government will need to have a dialogue with provincial governments, “to make sure that the provinces that have not been doing their jobs actually rein in those numbers on a pure volume basis.

“That volume is disconcerting,” Miller said, in reference to the number of international students in Canada. “It’s really a system that has gotten out of control.” It had earlier been reported that Canada had raised its “cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants,” basically for international students, to $20,000 from $10,000, starting from January 1, 2024. Reacting to the new development, Miller said: “The Canadian government has faced criticism for welcoming an increasing number of immigrants — both permanent and temporary residents — while the country faces an acute housing shortage.” Meanwhile, new reporting by The Canadian Press — citing internal documents obtained through an access to information request — shows the government was warned by public servants two years ago that its ambitious immigration targets could jeopardise housing affordability. The Liberals have set targets aiming to bring in 485,000 immigrants this year, and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026.

Temporary residents, largely comprising international students and migrant workers, are another part of the equation, with more than 300,000 of them arriving in Canada in just the third quarter of last year. Miller said he’ll be looking in both the first and second quarter of this year at possibly setting a cap on international students to help reduce the demand for housing. When asked why his government is only considering a cap now, when the idea of one has been floated for months? “We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we’re actually verifying offer letters. “The pressing need to bring down the average age of the workforce also needs to be taken into consideration,” he said.