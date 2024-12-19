Canada To Become 51st State In US – Trump

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said Canada could become the 51st American State.

The incoming President had said “Many Canadians” welcome the idea because Ottawa is wracked by a political crisis.

Posting on his Truth Social handle on Wednesday, Trump said Canada would save massively from tax and military protection.

He wrote: “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State.”

In November, the US President-elect suggested that merging the two nations would not only resolve his concerns about fentanyl trafficking, over which he has threatened a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods but could also stem illegal immigration — a problem concentrated on the US southern border.

Trump made the suggestion to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

