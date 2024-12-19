""" """

New Telegraph

December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Canada To Become…

Canada To Become 51st State In US – Trump

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said Canada could become the 51st American State.

The incoming President had said “Many Canadians” welcome the idea because Ottawa is wracked by a political crisis.

Posting on his Truth Social handle on Wednesday, Trump said Canada would save massively from tax and military protection.

He wrote: “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.

READ ALSO:

“They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State.”

In November, the US President-elect suggested that merging the two nations would not only resolve his concerns about fentanyl trafficking, over which he has threatened a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods but could also stem illegal immigration — a problem concentrated on the US southern border.

Trump made the suggestion to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Reforms: How Ministry Of Interior’s Redefining National Service Under Tunji-Ojo
Read Next

FIFA Awards: Eguavoen, Ekong Snub Vinicius
Share
Copy Link
×