Canada Returnee In Custody After Alleged Assault On Lagos KAI Official

A 52-year-old Canada returnee, Morufudeen Idowu, has been arrested in Lagos following an alleged assault on an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), commonly known as KAI, who attempted to prevent him from crossing a busy expressway.

The incident, which occurred around the Ojota corridor, highlights the state government’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental compliance and pedestrian safety.

According to a statement released by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on Friday, Mr. Idowu “refused to comply with lawful instructions and physically attacked one of our personnel during routine enforcement.” Commissioner Wahab shared details of the arrest on his verified X handle on Friday, confirming that the suspect has been taken into custody and will face prosecution.

“Mr Morufudeen Idowu – 52yrs, a Canada returnee, refused arrest and assaulted one of our personnel while crossing the expressway at Ojota,” Wahab posted. “He has been taken into custody at Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the state.”

While full details of the incident are yet to be officially released, reports indicate that LAGESC officials are frequently stationed in the Ojota area to deter unsafe pedestrian behavior, particularly the unauthorized crossing of expressway medians and restricted sections.

KAI officers are mandated to ensure environmental compliance across Lagos, with responsibilities ranging from curbing street trading and improper waste disposal to enforcing safe road-crossing practices. The act of crossing expressways without utilizing designated overhead bridges is not only illegal but has been a contributing factor to numerous fatal accidents in the metropolis.

This grim statistic has prompted state authorities to intensify enforcement efforts in high-risk areas such as Ojota, Oshodi, and Mile 2.

