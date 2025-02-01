Share

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau warned the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, that his Canada will bring a “Forceful but reasonable” retaliation to any tariffs imposed by his government.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Donald Trump had vowed to impose tariffs for three reasons following his swearing-in as the 47th President.

“Number one is the people that have poured into our country so horribly and so much. Number two are the drugs, fentanyl and everything else that has come into the country.

“Number three are the massive subsidies that we’re giving to Canada and to Mexico in the form of deficits,” the President said on Thursday.

Canada braces for the economic fallout of a trade war with the US following the White House’s announcement on Friday that goods shipped from Canada and Mexico to the US would face a 25% levy starting this weekend.

READ ALSO:

In response, the Canadian PM while addressing an advisory council on Canada-US relations said, “I won’t sugarcoat it – our nation could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks.

“I know Canadians might be anxious and worried, but I want them to know the federal government – and indeed, all orders of government – have their backs.”

Trump had, after he won the presidential election last December announced on his social network that upon his return to office he would “sign all necessary documents” to impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada.

Trump did not, in fact, sign these documents following his inauguration. Instead, he introduced a deadline, 1 February.

Canada sends 75% of all its goods and services exports to the United States, its largest trading partner and closest ally.

Trudeau said the trade spat and diplomatic tangle “is not what we want”, but that if Trump followed through on his threats, “we will also act”

Share

Please follow and like us: