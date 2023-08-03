Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Sophie Separate

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years, following “meaningful and difficult conversations”. The couple said they would remain “a close family with deep love and respect” in an Instagram post.

They were married in Montreal in 2005 and have three children together, reports the BBC. In a statement, Trudeau’s office said that while the couple had signed separation agreement they will still make public appearances.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement said, adding they would be on holiday as a family next week.

The couple have asked for privacy for the “well-being” of their children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace 14, and Hadrien, nine.