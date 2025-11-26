Canada Names Nigeria, 16 African Countries In High Risk Travel Advisories

Canada’s latest high-risk travel advisories, issued between November 13 and 15, 2025, represent one of its most extensive reassessments of security risks in Africa, covering 17 countries, including Nigeria, on the continent.

Over the three-day period, Global Affairs Canada issued or reaffirmed high-risk advisories for 34 countries worldwide, citing escalating instability, fragile governance, and rising cross-border security threats. The update aligns with a broader international trend of tightened mobility, security, and immigration policies, particularly among Western nations.

The move mirrors the increasingly hard-line posture of the United States under President Donald Trump, whose administration has emphasised stricter border controls and enhanced scrutiny of high-risk travel routes. Canada said the expanded advisories reflect a mix of armed conflict, extremist violence, unstable political transitions, and rapidly changing conditions that make travel dangerous in some areas.

Countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso continue to face active insurgencies and fragmented territorial control. Meanwhile, it said Ethiopia and Nigeria grapple with volatile political dynamics, mass protests, and localised communal violence.

The advisories classify countries under two categories: Avoid non-essential travel – Travellers should carefully weigh the necessity of travel for business, family, or personal reasons

. Those already in the country should assess whether their presence is essential and consider leaving when safe. Avoid all travel – Travel is strongly discouraged due to extreme risks to personal safety and security.

Residents are advised to make safe departure arrangements if feasible. Canada’s advisory is coming on the heels of the one released recently by the United Kingdom warning their citizens of travelling to certain parts of Nigeria – an action that brought a strong rebuke from the Federal Government.