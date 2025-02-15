Share

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria, on Friday revealed why it denied the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa and some other officers visa to Canada.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Musa was scheduled to travel to Canada for an event but was denied visa by the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.

Speaking at the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies, AANISS, in Abuja on Thursday, Musa said he and his colleagues were denied visas to Canada.

Musa said: “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.

In response the high Commission said it can’t revealed the reason due to “privacy reasons”.

“We were invited with our team. Half has gone, and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing.”

Taking to its X handle, the Canadian High Commission wrote: “The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria is aware of media reports related to planned travel to Canada by senior officials.

“However, for privacy reasons, we are unable to provide any comment on the status of visa applications of specific individuals.”

