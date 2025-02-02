Share

Following the imposition of tariffs by the United States (US) Government, the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, has announced a significant policy shift aimed at prioritizing Canadian interests.

Taking to his verified X handle on Sunday, Eby declared that government and crown agencies in British Columbia will exclude U.S. suppliers from new purchasing and procurement agreements.

“In response to the American tariffs, I have directed government and crown agencies to exclude U.S. suppliers from any new purchasing or procurement agreements.

“It’s just one of the actions we are taking to prioritize Canada first,” Eby stated.

The move shows Canada’s determination to protect its economic interests amidst escalating trade tensions with its southern neighbor.

The U.S. tariffs, which have targeted various Canadian exports, have been widely criticized by Canadian officials, with many viewing them as a threat to the longstanding trade relationship between the two countries.

David Eby’s directive aligns with the broader “Canada First” approach, emphasizing the need for economic self-reliance and the prioritization of domestic businesses.

By excluding American suppliers, the policy aims to strengthen local industries and ensure that public funds are invested in Canadian enterprises.

