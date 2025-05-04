Canada-Based Nigerian Arrested Over $610,382 Romance Scam

Share

Chimezie Nwabueze, a 28-year-old Nigerian based in Toronto, Canada, has been arrested and is currently facing several charges for allegedly defrauding two victims of more than $600,000 in an online romance scam.

According to a statement released on its website on Sunday, the Peel Regional Police (PRP) said between June 2021 and July 2023, two victims believed they were in a genuine romantic relationship with the suspect, whom they met through an online dating platform.

The police revealed that on April 28, Nwabueze was charged with one count each of uttering forged documents, laundering proceeds of crime, participating in activities of criminal organization, and instructing commission of offence for criminal organisation, as well as two counts each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

READ ALSO

The PRP noted that fraud investigators believe that there are potentially more victims, and Nwabueze is part of a larger criminal network that is targeting older adult dating websites for the purpose of exploiting its trusting or vulnerable clientele for the purpose of committing fraud.

Nwabueze was reportedly arrested in November 2023 by the PRP, where he used the exact same method of operation and defrauded another victim of over $250,000, a case that is currently before the courts.

“The suspect fraudulently claimed to own an ‘Oil Rig’ in the Middle East and urgently needed money, promising repayment and an eventual meeting.

“The victims only communicated with him electronically and never met in person,” the statement partly read.

Share