December 19, 2024
Canada Announces New Border Rules Following Trump’s Tariff Threat

Canada has promised to implement a set of sweeping new security measures along the country’s US border, including strengthened surveillance and a joint “strike force” to target transnational organised crime.

The pledge follows a threat from Presidentelect Donald Trump to impose, when he takes office in January, a 25% tariff on Canadian goods if the country does not secure its shared border to the flow of irregular migrants and illegal drugs.

Economists say such tariffs could strike a blow to Canada’s economy, reports the BBC.

Announcing details of the plan, Canada’s minister of finance and intergovernmental affairs said the federal government would devote C$1.3bn ($900m; £700bn) to the plan.

