Canada Africa Innotech Hosts Skilled Trade, Innovation Technology Conference In Toronto

Canada Africa Inventions & Innotech Ltd. has announced the International Skilled Trade & Innovation Technology Conference 2025, scheduled to be held from September 25th to 27th, 2025, at the Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation, 205 Humber College Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.

According to a statement by the convener, Mr Mohammed Ennin, the conference, themed “Embracing the Future: Elevating Standards in Skilled Trades and Innovation Technology”, aims to bring together global experts, stakeholders, and thought leaders to explore the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

The event will feature two days of intensive training and certification on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, including a specialised focus on AI for special needs care training, highlighting the transformative role of technology in healthcare and inclusive innovation.

Africa Invention and Innotech Limited’s Nigerian Ambassador to Canada is expected to play a prominent role in the conference, contributing to cross-continental dialogue and collaboration in tech and skilled trades.

Participation requires an RSVP due to limited seats, and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Sponsorship, partnership, and vendor slots are also open.

The final day, September 27th, will feature a special segment titled “Tour in the City,” offering attendees an opportunity to explore Toronto while networking with fellow innovators.

This conference promises to be a dynamic convergence of innovation, technology, and skill development tailored for a global audience committed to shaping the future.

