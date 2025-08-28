Canada, ActionAid Launch CAD$15m Women’s Empowerment Project In Nigeria

Global Affairs Canada, in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, on Thursday unveiled a renewed five-year project worth CAD$15 million to empower women and girls across Nigeria.

The initiative, tagged Renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria (RWVL), builds on the successes of the first phase of the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) Project implemented between 2019 and 2024.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, said Canada was impressed with the positive impact of the first phase and was committed to sustaining support for women’s empowerment and national development in Nigeria.

“Following the successful implementation of the WVL Project, I am delighted to announce the launch of the renewed Women’s Voice and Leadership project, with Nigeria once again receiving the largest share—CAD$15 million over the next five years.

This investment will be delivered nationally, with a strong focus on localization, inclusion, and sustainability,” Salvaggio stated.

ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, highlighted the achievements of the first phase, noting that it strengthened over 182 women’s rights organizations and directly impacted more than 752,000 women and girls across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We saw grassroots women take their rightful place in governance spaces, young feminists rise to challenge systemic barriers, and women in communities build livelihoods to support their families,” Mamedu said.

“However, the work is far from done. Only 6.7% of women occupy elective and appointive positions in Nigeria, compared to the global average of 22.5%. Gender-based violence also remains pervasive, with 27,698 reported cases in six states in 2023 alone. This renewed project will deepen and expand our efforts to tackle these challenges.”

Director of Programmes, Hajia Suwaiba Dankabo, explained that the RWVL Project will directly benefit 375,000 women and girls, while also targeting 18,750 people with disabilities, elderly women farmers, girls, and sex workers.

She emphasized that the second phase would integrate a human rights-based approach, prioritize gender equality, and foster inclusivity in decision-making.

The launch signals a strengthened partnership between Canada and ActionAid Nigeria to promote women’s rights, economic empowerment, and leadership, with a strong focus on reaching marginalized groups and grassroots communities.