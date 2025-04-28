Canada: 11 People Killed As Car Plows Into Street Festival Crowd

Share

At least 11 people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver, and an unknown number were injured, police said yesterday.

The vehicle entered the street at 8:14 p.m. on Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

Several other people were injured but the exact number of casualties was not immediately available, reports The Associated Press.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene and the department’s Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation, police said. “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” the police department posted early yesterday.

