CAN Youths Throw Weight Behind Tax Reform Bills

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Youth Wing has in a bold move declared its unwavering support for the Tax Reform Bill proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This endorsement comes after careful consideration of the bill’s pros and cons, particularly its key objectives.

YOWICAN In a Communique signed and issued by National Chairman Amb Hon. Belusochukwu Michael Nwere and National Secretary, Bako Adashu Elijah, emphasized that the bill’s benefits cannot be overstated.

They added that benefits include Improved Efficiency Increased Revenue and Support for Business Growth.

“We, members of the Christian Association of Nigeria Youth wing wholeheartedly throw our support towards the Tax Reform Bill proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

“This comprehensive reform aimed to streamline Nigeria’s tax administration processes, enhance efficiency and eliminate redundancies across the nation’s tax operations

The CAN Youth Wing believes that the Tax Reform Bill will Simplify Tax Obligations eliminating multiple taxations and making Nigeria’s economy more competitive.

The Communique noted that the Bill will Harmonize Tax Administration streamlining tax processes across federal, state, and local jurisdictions.

Additionally, they said the bill aims to Enhance Revenue Collection creating a Joint Revenue Board to replace the Joint Tax Board and establishing the Office of Tax Ombudsman to protect taxpayers’ interests.

The CAN Youth Wing is urging all Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu in his efforts to transform the country’s revenue base and block loopholes that could lead to income loss.

The Christian Youth organization also calls on the president and his tax reform team to continue engaging stakeholders and gaining support for this landmark reform.

“We call on the president and his tax reform Team to continue to engage all relevant stakeholders in explanation of the importance of this bill and to gain more support to this landmark reform and work together to create a more efficient, effective, and equitable tax system for Nigeria”..

