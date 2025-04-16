Share

Thinking about placing a bet from the Lone Star State? You’re not alone. With sports betting surging across the U.S., many Texans are wondering: Can you do online sports betting in Texas? The answer isn’t as straightforward as a game-day final score, but we’ve got you covered.

While Texas sports betting laws remain a hot topic at the Capitol, thousands of residents are still finding ways to get in on the action—especially online. Whether you’re hoping to back the Cowboys, Astros, or your favorite college team, understanding how sports betting Texas works (and where it doesn’t) is key before placing that first wager.

In this guide, we’ll break down the legal landscape, explain your options, and show you what to look for when browsing the best sports betting sites Texas players might turn to. Ready to find out where Texas stands on the online sportsbook map? Let’s dive in.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in Texas?

As of now, online sports betting in Texas is not legal under state law. Despite growing public interest and increasing revenue from sports betting in other states, Texas has yet to pass legislation allowing either land-based or online sportsbooks to operate legally within its borders. Still, there are many offshore sites that offer a legitimate online betting experience to players.

A Brief Timeline of Texas Sports Betting Efforts

2018 – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned PASPA, giving individual states the right to legalize sports betting. Texas took no immediate action, unlike states such as New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

2019 – A few Texas lawmakers introduced bills to explore legalizing sports betting in Texas, but none made it out of committee. Interest remained lukewarm among state leaders.

2021 – A more serious push emerged as bipartisan support began to grow. Multiple bills were introduced to legalize Texas sports betting, including some that would have allowed online wagering. However, these efforts failed to pass before the legislative session ended.

2023 – House Joint Resolution 102 (HJR 102), which aimed to legalize and regulate online sports betting in Texas, gained significant traction. The Texas House of Representatives passed it—an historic first—but the bill stalled in the Senate. This marked the most promising year yet for legalization, but still no green light.

2025 – While nothing has passed yet, lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue in upcoming legislative sessions. Public support continues to rise, especially as neighboring states adopt regulated betting frameworks.

Where Things Stand Today

As of 2025, Texans cannot legally place sports bets through any platforms licensed by the state. However, many residents turn to offshore sites that accept Texas players. It’s important to note these sites operate in a legal gray area and do not offer the same protections as regulated sportsbooks.

In short, Texas sports betting is still waiting for its moment. Until lawmakers pass legislation to allow and regulate it, all forms of sports wagering—online or otherwise—remain off the legal books.

Land-Based vs. Online Sports Betting in Texas

When it comes to land-based sportsbooks, Texas sports betting hits a hard stop. There are currently no legal retail sportsbooks operating within the state, and casinos in Texas are extremely limited. Tribal casinos offer some forms of gaming, but they do not include traditional sports betting options. This means fans looking to place bets in person must travel out of state, with Louisiana and New Mexico being the closest options for legal land-based wagering.

The story isn’t much different online. Despite growing interest, online sports betting in Texas is not yet authorized by state regulators. That hasn’t stopped many Texans from accessing offshore platforms that claim to accept local players. While these sites are widely used, they exist outside U.S. jurisdiction, meaning there’s little to no consumer protection in place. Until legislation changes, both land-based and online betting remain unregulated for Texas residents—making the search for the best sports betting sites Texas a bit of a gamble in itself.

What You Need to Know About Online Sports Betting in Texas

For Texans eager to place bets from the comfort of home, the current landscape is murky. Online sports betting in Texas is not legally regulated, which means no operators are licensed within the state. However, many offshore websites continue to accept players from Texas, offering access to popular sports markets, live betting features, and various betting formats. While these platforms may seem appealing, they operate outside U.S. oversight, which leaves players vulnerable in case of disputes, payment issues, or unfair practices.

If you’re considering wagering online, it’s important to understand the risks involved. There are no legal protections if an unregulated site refuses to pay out or shuts down. That’s why, even in this legal gray area, experienced bettors look for signs of legitimacy—such as licensing from reputable international gaming authorities, encryption technology, responsible gambling features, and a transparent privacy policy. Until Texas sports betting laws evolve, knowing how to spot a safer platform can help reduce the risks, though it’s still no substitute for a fully regulated and state-approved environment.

Popular Sports and Betting Markets for Texans

Even though Texas sports betting isn’t officially legal yet, Texans are passionate about their teams—and the betting markets reflect that. From football to basketball and everything in between, there’s no shortage of action for those looking to wager, especially on offshore platforms.

NFL and College Football Dominate the Field

It’s no surprise that football leads the charge in Texas. The NFL—especially the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans—draws huge betting interest during the regular season and playoffs. College football is just as hot, with fierce rivalries involving the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M, and other major programs. Moneyline bets, point spreads, and over/under totals are some of the most popular options for these games.

NBA, MLB, and Beyond

Basketball and baseball also pull a solid share of the action. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Mavericks fuel plenty of sports betting Texas enthusiasm during NBA season. Baseball fans often bet on the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, especially during high-stakes postseason runs. These leagues attract wagers on game outcomes, series winners, player props, and live in-game odds.

Other Markets Gaining Momentum

Texans are also tapping into other markets like UFC, boxing, golf, and international soccer. Parlay betting and live (in-play) betting have become particularly popular, offering more dynamic ways to stay engaged. As more people explore online platforms, the demand for broader market coverage continues to grow—something the best sports betting sites Texas offers are expected to provide once regulations are in place.

Best Sports Betting Sites Texas: What to Look For

Since Texas sports betting hasn’t been legalized yet, players seeking online action often turn to offshore platforms. But not all sites are created equal. Knowing what to look for can make a big difference in both your safety and overall betting experience.

The players rely on typically have a few key things in common. First, look for proper licensing—ideally from a reputable authority like the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao eGaming. These licenses don’t guarantee perfection, but they do offer a level of oversight that unlicensed sites simply don’t. Solid security features like SSL encryption, clear terms of service, and responsible gambling tools are also strong indicators of a trustworthy site.

You’ll also want to check for a wide variety of betting markets, user-friendly design, fast payouts, and reliable customer support. Mobile compatibility is a must these days, as most Texans prefer to bet on the go. Whether you’re into major league sports or niche international events, the right platform should offer flexible betting options and real-time odds updates. Until sports betting Texas becomes regulated, being selective is your best defense against risky or unreliable operators.

Payment Methods for Sports Betting in Texas

Texans using offshore sites for online sports betting will find a variety of payment options, each with its own benefits and limitations. Here are the most common methods available:

Credit and Debit Cards – Easy to use and widely accepted, though some banks may decline gambling-related transactions.

– Easy to use and widely accepted, though some banks may decline gambling-related transactions. E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller) – Fast and secure for both deposits and withdrawals, but not available on every platform.

– Fast and secure for both deposits and withdrawals, but not available on every platform. Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin) – Offers privacy, fast processing, and low fees, though value can fluctuate with market changes.

– Offers privacy, fast processing, and low fees, though value can fluctuate with market changes. Bank Transfers and Wire Payments – A reliable choice for larger amounts, though processing times are slow and fees can be higher.

– A reliable choice for larger amounts, though processing times are slow and fees can be higher. Prepaid Cards and Vouchers – Great for controlling your budget and maintaining some anonymity, but typically limited to deposits only.

When browsing the best sports betting sites online Texas players might consider, checking the available payment methods—and how efficiently they’re processed—can help avoid headaches later on.

Risks and Considerations for Texans Betting Online

While many Texans are already placing wagers through offshore sites, it’s important to understand the risks involved with using platforms that operate outside U.S. regulation. Since online sports betting in Texas isn’t legally recognized, there are no state-level consumer protections in place. That means if a site refuses to pay out, suspends your account, or simply vanishes, there’s little legal recourse available to you.

Another major concern is data and financial security. Not all offshore sportsbooks use strong encryption or follow best practices for protecting user information. This puts your personal and banking details at greater risk. On top of that, some platforms may impose hidden fees, delay withdrawals, or limit your winnings without warning. Until Texas sports betting laws catch up with demand, Texans should proceed with caution—always vetting a platform’s reputation, licensing, and terms before placing a single bet.

Future Outlook for Sports Betting in Texas

The future of Texas sports betting is uncertain, but there’s no denying the momentum. Public interest continues to grow, and many lawmakers now view legal sports betting as a potential source of tax revenue and job creation. Several attempts have already been made to push legislation through, with 2023 marking a milestone when a bill legalizing online sports betting passed the Texas House for the first time—though it ultimately stalled in the Senate.

Looking ahead, the next major opportunity for change could come during the 2025 legislative session or through a voter-approved constitutional amendment. Support from major sports franchises, casino operators, and betting advocates could influence lawmakers to revisit the issue. If legislation does pass, Texas would likely develop its own regulatory framework and licensing process, opening the door for legal online sports betting in Texas and possibly retail sportsbooks, too. Until then, Texans can only wait—and watch—as the debate continues.

Final Thoughts

So, can you do online sports betting in Texas? Technically, yes—but with a big asterisk. While there are offshore platforms that accept players from the Lone Star State, none are regulated by Texas or any U.S. authority. That means no guarantees, no player protections, and a whole lot of risk if things go sideways.

Still, the interest is there—and growing fast. With every legislative session, the odds of legal Texas sports betting get a little better. Whether it’s lawmakers stepping up or a future ballot measure giving voters the final say, real change could be just around the corner. Until then, Texans diving into sports betting Texas-style should stick to trusted platforms, know the risks, and play it smart. The game may not be fully legal yet—but the action is definitely heating up.

