CAN Wants For National Reset Amidst Insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri as a turning point for national rebirth, calling for unity and collective resolve in the face of mounting economic and security challenges.

In a statement on Friday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said that the country must seize the moment of reflection that accompanies the end of Ramadan to reset its national conscience and recommit to shared values.

He said: “Let this Eid be more than a celebration; let it be a reset for our national conscience.” Okoh congratulated Muslims across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan, describing the period as one marked by “fasting, prayer, reflection and giving,” and commended the discipline and spiritual devotion demonstrated during the holy month.

“Today, we celebrate with you not only the breaking of the fast, but also the strengthening of faith, families and hope,” he added.