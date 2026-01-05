CAN Urges Sustenance Of Peace, Security

The Secretary of the Oyo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samuel Owolabi, has urged the government to prioritise the security and welfare of citizens in the new year. Owolabi made the call yesterday, in his new year message in Ibadan.

He underscored the need for decisive actions to tackle the wave of insecurity and crime in society, and also urged government to make adequate plans to settle displaced communities. The cleric urged governments to remain responsive to the needs of their citizens.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for recent efforts geared at tackling insecurity, and called for more measures to stem the tide. “I also appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for his vision and commitment towards the growth and peaceful coexistence of the people of Oyo State.

“We still, however, urge our government from the national to the grassroots to prioritise security, justice and welfare of citizens,” he said. The cleric also enjoined Christians to arise and shine in the new year, according to the book of Isaiah 60:1.

He said: “In these trying times, let’s stand firm in our faith, speaking truth with wisdom, promoting peace and resisting despair.”