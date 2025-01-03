CAN Urges Faith, Unity For Nigeria’s Renewal In 2025

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to embrace faith and unity for the renewal of the nation.

In its New Year message, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh reflected on the challenges faced in 2024, including economic difficulties and security concerns, while acknowledging God’s sustaining grace.

He encouraged all Nigerians to return to God, emphasising that peace and progress were achievable through divine guidance.

Okoh said: “In spite of the many difficulties we faced in 2024, including economic challenges and insecurity, we have witnessed God’s grace sustaining us as a nation.

“His mercy has brought us this far, and we trust that He will continue to guide us through the trials ahead.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we urge all Nigerians to return to God and serve Him faithfully.”

CAN also appealed to leaders to prioritise transparency and compassion in governance while fostering inclusivity. He said: “We call on those in governance to lead with compassion, transparency, and accountability.

“Let decisions be made with the welfare of the people in mind, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the pursuit of a prosperous nation.”

