CAN Urges Churches To Invest, Deepen Awareness On Mental Health

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches across the country to invest in mental health initiatives and step up efforts to raise awareness about the growing challenges associated with mental illnesses among Nigerians.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his message at the maiden National Mental Health Summit themed “Faith and Mental Health: Break the Silence,” on Friday in Abuja, noted that the church has a vital role to play in promoting emotional well-being, offering counselling support, and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

Okoh, who maintained that the Church must be a place of refuge and not rejection for those struggling mentally or emotionally, noted that faith-based institutions must integrate mental health education and support systems into their ministries.

“For too long, discussions about mental health have remained in the shadows of stigma, ignorance, and fear. Many suffer quietly — even within our churches — struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, or emotional exhaustion.

“They are often misunderstood or judged, instead of being supported and guided toward healing. This summit challenges us to bring light into those dark places and to create an environment of compassion and understanding.”

Okoh added, “As Christians, we must remember that mental illness does not reflect a lack of faith or spiritual weakness. It is a health condition that requires empathy, care, and treatment. The Bible teaches us to bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.

“Pastors and church workers should be equipped with the knowledge and sensitivity to recognise signs of distress, provide counselling, and connect individuals with professional help where needed.

“Going forward, the Church must lead by example in restoring the dignity of those affected by mental health conditions. We must invest in mental health education within our congregations, train counsellors and chaplains, and create ministries that offer psychological support alongside spiritual guidance.

“Our sermons, teachings, and pastoral engagements should emphasise the wholeness of body, soul, and spirit — because true healing is holistic. We must also use our pulpits to speak openly about mental health, to break the culture of silence, and to remind everyone that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but an act of courage and faith.”

The Cleric, who stressed the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration to provide holistic care that addresses both spiritual and psychological needs of those in need of mental help, urged government agencies to strengthen mental health policies, increase budgetary allocations, and integrate mental health services into primary healthcare.

“Schools, workplaces, and communities should promote awareness and early intervention, while the media should portray mental health issues responsibly and compassionately. Civil society organisations must continue to advocate for the rights and inclusion of those affected. Together, we can build a society that listens, supports, and restores hope to the brokenhearted.”