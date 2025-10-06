CAN Urges Churches, Nigerians To Support Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches and citizens across the country to support the ongoing national measles-rubella vaccination campaign aimed at protecting children against the deadly diseases.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off of the nationwide integrated Measles-Rubella vaccine campaign. He urged faith leaders to use their platforms to sensitise parents and guardians on the importance of immunisation.

Okoh stressed that vaccination is a vital responsibility towards safeguarding the nation’s future generations.

He appealed to Christian communities to collaborate with health officials to ensure that no child is left out of the exercise, noting that the measles-rubella vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective.

“Today’s flag-off, which integrates measles-rubella, polio vaccine, anti-malaria, and neglected tropical diseases interventions, demonstrates the seriousness and commitment of the Federal Government and its partners in safeguarding the health and future of our children and communities.

Indeed, it is a bold and welcome step towards reducing preventable childhood deaths and strengthening public health in our nation,” he said.

The CAN President recalled that earlier in the year, the association received members of the C-WINS and Measles-Rubella Coalition at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, where CAN pledged its support for the vaccination campaign. According to him, the association has since mobilised its five blocs in preparation for the mass rollout of the vaccines.

“As faith leaders, we understand that the health of the people is central to national development. A healthy population is the foundation for productivity, innovation, and peace. This campaign therefore deserves our collective support – from government, development partners, traditional institutions, civil society, and the Church,” he added.

Okoh called on parents, caregivers, and communities across Nigeria to take full advantage of the campaign by ensuring that every eligible child is vaccinated and protected.

He also encouraged member churches nationwide to actively support awareness and mobilisation efforts.

“It is our prayer that this initiative will contribute to the emergence of a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The CAN President commended the Federal Government, development partners, and health workers for their role in curbing preventable childhood diseases.

He also acknowledged the leadership and advocacy of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in championing the national health intervention, as well as the contributions of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and other stakeholders.