Can Tottenham Stop Arsenal In North London Derby?

Arsenal fans are beginning to believe that this could finally be the season their long wait for a Premier League title comes to an end. After finishing as runners-up for three straight campaigns, Mikel Arteta’s side look stronger, more balanced and more confident than ever.

The team has built a solid defensive structure, and their only defeat of the season—away at Liverpool—came under unfortunate circum- stances. But nothing tests Arsenal’s title credentials like a North London Derby, and Tottenham will be desperate to cause an upset at the Emirates. Spurs are still settling into life under new manager Thom- as Frank.

Their performances have been mixed, but they have been far more impressive away from home than at their new stadium. Frank’s team has dropped just two points on the road this season, with big wins at West Ham and Ever- ton, and an eye-catching 2–0 victory at Manchester City in Frank’s first away match in charge.

These strong away displays show that Spurs can rise to tough challenges. However, their inconsistency— especially at home— makes it difficult to predict which Totten- ham will show up on Sunday. And facing the league leaders away is never easy, especially in a derby filled with passion, pressure and emotion. Arsenal’s recent record in this fixture has been encouraging.

They have dominated most of the recent meetings, and the current form of the two sides suggests the Gunners will once again have the upper hand. Arteta’s men are playing with unity and confidence, and their defensive structure has been key to their strong start.