CAN To Tinubu: Prioritise security, economic challenges, improve livelihood of Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has charged President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ensure his administration prioritises the challenges Nigerians were currently grappling with, especially security and the worsening state of the nation’s economy.

In a message to congratulate the new president released to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, noted that Nigeria needs a strong and decisive leadership to tackle its challenges, even as he urged the new administration to ensure they undertake policies and make decisions that would improve livelihood of the people. He said: “This is a momentous occasion for Nigeria, and we wish President Tinubu well as he takes on the responsibilities of leading our great nation.

“Nigeria is facing a number of challenges that require strong and decisive leadership. From security concerns to economic struggles, it is clear that there is much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria can reach its full potential.

“We urge President Tinubu to prioritise these issues and to work tirelessly to find lasting solutions that will improve the livelihoods of the people of Nigeria. “As we face our common challenges, Nigerians must come together as a people with a spirit of unity and a great sense of accommodation to form a potent force. To this end, we believe that as His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu engages the active participation of all Nigerians, regardless of their political, ethnic and religious leanings, Nigeria can overcome all obstacles to emerge stronger than ever.”