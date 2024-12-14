CAN to Nigerians: Use your diversity as catalyst for unity

Share

The Oyo State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, has called on Nigerians to harness their diversities as catalysts for unity.

Akinyemiju made the call in Ibadan during the week at the Oyo CAN 2024 Christmas Carol and Award, entitled: “The Excellent King.”

According to him, the quantum of strength derivable from the force of unity is better imagined.

“This is an area we want all Christians, old and young, to pay attention to and ensure that God’s family is in one accord and able to speak with one voice, especially in the socio-political space.

“Even God will be more delighted if we tread that path. After all, in Proverbs 31: 8-9, the Bible clearly tasks us to speak out for those who cannot speak and defend the rights of the poor and needy.

“This can only be achieved in an atmosphere of a united entity – that they all may be one,” he said.

The chairman remarks that the good news of the birth of Jesus Christ is ever-new and ever-inspiring as it gives hope amid the obvious challenges in Nigeria.

Akinyemiju emphasises that Christmas carols are traditional songs that celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, sung ahead of Christmas Day.

“The songs and the words allow us to unite in the spirit of love and joy, which can help our faith and make us more compassionate toward one another.

“The message of this season is also a reminder that love is an essential ingredient and a key tool for our peaceful coexistence, not minding our religious beliefs or tribes and other factors promoting hatred, discord, disunity and self-centeredness.

“Those with public responsibilities in socio-political and economic lives should work to pursue the common good and protect the dignity of every human life.

“They should be conscious of promises made to the people and be readily disposed to helping the less privileged in their constituencies.

“The principles of justice, fairness and equity should always speak when it comes to delivery of dividends of democracy,” he said.

Akinyemiju, who said the association could not achieve all its scheduled activities for 2024 due to insufficient funds, appealed to its stakeholders for support.

“Our secretariat does not benefit from the status of Ibadanland as the socio-political and even religious headquarters of the South-West and Oyo as a pacesetter state.

“Going by our numerical strength in persons and churches, CAN is supposed to be the richest organisation in the state, but the reverse is the case.

“We are praying that God should help us and intervene in this area in Jesus’ name,” he said.

He appreciated the carol’s planning committee, the awardees and all those who supported the association in different ways.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"