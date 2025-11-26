CAN To FG, Protect Nigerians Without Excuses

…Says security a constitutional, moral and sacred duty

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called on the Federal Government to fulfil its duty of protecting citizens, insisting that Nigerians deserve security “without discrimination, without delay, and without excuses.”

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the 32nd Triennial General Assembly of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) in Abuja, themed “Demand for Justice and Righteousness,” Okoh warned that the nation’s deepening insecurity “threatens the soul of our nation” and demanded urgent, uncompromising action from authorities.

While noting that the government carries a constitutional, moral, and sacred responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, Okoh urged the CCN to align with CAN in maintaining a firm and united stance on national security.

He said: “At this critical moment, we must be united more than ever. I therefore call on the Christian Council of Nigeria to stand firmly with CAN and the entire Christian community on this matter.

“Our voices must not waver. Our message must remain consistent and sincere: the government has a constitutional, moral, and sacred responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians—without discrimination, without delay, and without excuses.”

Okoh outlined key expectations, insisting that authorities must strengthen security architecture in vulnerable communities, bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice, support displaced families and rebuild destroyed communities, address the root causes of insecurity boldly and decisively.

Describing the demands as moral rather than political, Okoh said, “This is not a political demand; it is a humanitarian, moral, and spiritual obligation. We must stand together as one body, with one voice, pursuing one mission—the protection of the sanctity of human life and the dignity of all citizens.”

The CAN President commended the CCN for its historic role as “a beacon of Christian unity” and urged delegates to speak boldly as he reminded them that the nation was facing a moment comparable to biblical times when societies substituted rituals for real justice.

“Our Christian witness today will not be judged merely by our prayers or magnificent sanctuaries, but by how faithfully we reflect the character of Christ in our commitment to justice, compassion, and righteousness.”