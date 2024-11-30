CAN Tasks Lawmakers On Objective, Transparent Probe Of Living Faith Airstrip License

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged members of the House of Representatives to ensure its investigations and evaluation to ascertain if the Living Faith Church was worthy of an airstrip licence are objective and transparent.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, cautioned the lawmakers not to allow religious undertone to becloud an objective judgement, as such would be a disservice to the church as well as the principles of Justice and fairness.

He said: “The recent government decision to grant a licence for the construction of an airstrip at the Living Faith Church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, has drawn significant attention and concern from some members of the House of Representatives.

“These concerns primarily revolve around national security and the potential misuse of private airstrips.

“The scrutiny from lawmakers highlights a climate of suspicion, fuelled by past incidents unrelated to the current context. It is crucial to acknowledge the legitimate security concerns expressed; however, it is equally important to recognise the church’s adherence to all regulatory procedures in securing this licence. The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed that the church met all necessary safety and legal requirements.

“As the House Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance undertake their investigation, it is imperative that this process remains transparent and impartial.

“To prematurely associate the church with potential illegal activities, without substantive evidence, risks undermining the integrity of both religious institutions and regulatory bodies. The church stands firm on its commitment to legality and transparency.

“We urge the lawmakers to consider the broader implications of their actions and rhetoric, ensuring that religious undertones do not cloud objective judgment. The church has always been a stronghold for peace, development, and community service.

“It is essential to recognise that revoking the licence without substantial evidence could unjustly undermine the rights of religious organisations and set a troubling precedent for future cases. Demonising its efforts without just cause does a disservice not only to the church but to the principles of justice and fairness that bind our nation.

“As we await the outcome of the investigation, we call on all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation. Let this be an opportunity to strengthen, rather than fracture, the trust between religious communities and the state. The Christian Association of Nigeria stands ready to support measures that enhance national security while upholding the rights and freedoms of religious institutions.

“We believe that with wisdom, patience, and mutual respect, we can navigate this issue to a resolution that honours our collective values and ensures the safety and prosperity of our beloved nation.”

