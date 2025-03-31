CAN Sues For Sustained Unity, Peace

Share

As Muslims all over the world mark the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the Eid-elFitr celebration, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has sued for sustained unity and peace that have existed across the state.

While explaining that the teachings of Quran and Hadith, centred on peace, love, discipline, and humility, the chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, called on them to use the period to also pray for enduring peace in Nigeria and Niger State in particular.

In a message through his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Bishop Yohanna said: “I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the state, especially our Farmer Governor for a successful Ramadan fast.

