CAN Slams FIRS Over Easter Message, Demands Retraction, Apology

Following the controversy trailing the Easter message sponsored by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has cautioned both public and private organisations to be very sensitive when handling religious symbols and narratives capable of affecting national peace and unity. Recall that the controversial statement “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes” circulated by the FIRS did not only receive condemnation by millions of Nigerians, but had sparked different degrees of arguments and confrontations by people from different sects, religion on the public space.

A statement signed by CAN’s National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare, Prophet Abimbola Ayuba, yesterday, in Abuja, called on FIRS to retract the controversial message and also, tender a public apology for the controversy its message generated. The statement read: “It has come to our attention that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has released an Easter message that has sparked significant public outcry among Christians. It is with a profound sense of duty to national unity and respect for religious sentiments that we address the controversial statement “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes” circulated by the FIRS.

“As a nation that prides itself on religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, we are deeply concerned by the recurrence of provocative messages around religious holidays. “This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith. “The Easter period, a time of solemn reflection and sacred observance for Christians, should not be juxtaposed with civic obligations in a manner that trivialises or mocks core religious beliefs. “Religious convictions are at the heart of our identity and deserve the utmost respect.

The analogy drawn by the FIRS between the pivotal Christian doctrine of redemption and the civic duty of tax payment has been received with distress and indignation by the Christian community. “We recognise that the intended message may have been to creatively engage taxpayers; however, the execution has regrettably crossed the bounds of cultural and religious decorum. “In light of recent events, we call upon the management of the FIRS to retract the message and offer a public apology for the distress caused.

We also urge President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to take cognisance of this incident and to guide the FIRS in adhering to communication strategies that promote respect, unity, and cohesion.